Vietcombank, BIDV, Techcombank nominated for best financial brands in Vietnam
Three Vietnamese banks, namely Vietcombank, BIDV, and Techcombank, were nominated as the best financial brands in Vietnam by UK-based market research firm YouGov on September 7.
The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) topped the list with 26.6 points, followed by the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) with respective points of 21.6 and 20.3.
The rankings was made based on more than 45,000 responses in a survey conducted from July 2020 to July 2021 for Vietnamese consumers.
The data were taken from YouGov brand tracking tool BrandIndex, which measures consumers’ perception of Vietnamese and international financial brands. This index takes into account perceptions of a brand’s reputation and whether consumers would recommend the brand to others, as well as whether it represents good value and quality.
A number of international banks are also listed in the rankings, including the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corp (HSBC) and Citibank.
Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO at YouGov Vietnam, said this is the first time YouGov has released a ranking of financial brands trusted and nominated by Vietnamese consumers.
YouGov’s data showed that Vietnamese banks hold a very important position for consumers nationwide, he noted.
Building a strong brand is one of the most important factors for achieving successes and maintaining competitive advantages in financial companies in Vietnam, he said.
YouGov’s data can give brands a detailed view of how consumers perceive their brands and services, thus helping them optimize their marketing campaigns to gain more market shares, Thomasen added./.