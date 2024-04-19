Vietjet adds more flights to Dien Bien (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - To meet the rising demands to visit Dien Bien of people and tourists during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory, Vietjet increased the frequencies of flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the northwestern province to 28 per week.

Accordingly, there will be 14 flights on the Hanoi - Dien Bien route during the week from May 3 to May 11. Besides, the airline also operates 14 flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Dien Bien on the occasion of the anniversary of the globe-shaking victory which “resounded throughout the five continents".

Vietjet also focuses its resources to increase flights, reduce turnaround times, ensure good services at airports and bring passengers promotions with the best price.

During the week of the holiday of April 30 and May 1, Vietjet will also add 86,000 seats, equivalent to over 450 flights on tourist routes and increase the frequency of flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Nha Trang, among others./.