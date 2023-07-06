Vietjet Air, EL AL Israel Airlines discuss cooperation
Leaders of Vietnam's budget carrier Vietjet Air and EL AL Israel Airlines had a working session in Israel on July 5 to discuss opportunities and prospects for cooperation in the near future.
Vietjet Air proposed cooperation with EL AL Airlines in the transportation of passengers and cargo and certain logistics services.
In the short term, the two airlines could explore code sharing services to take advantage of their respective flight networks aligning with each other's interests. In the long run, they might consider studying the possibility of opening direct routes between the two countries when conditions allow.
EL AL Airlines expressed its impression with Vietjet Air’s scale of operations, service quality, and development plans and agreed with the proposals put forth by the Vietnamese carrier.
Both sides concurred to maintain contact and further discuss specific details towards the signing of an agreement and promoting collaboration in relevant areas for mutual benefits.
To date, Vietjet Air has operated around 450 flights per day and 160 routes connecting Vietnam to countries in Asia, Europe, and Oceania. EL AL Airlines has code sharing agreements with 22 airlines worldwide, including Vietnam Airlines.
According to Le Thai Hoa, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Israel, in early April, Vietnam and Israel announced the conclusion of bilateral negotiations on the Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA). The two sides are reviewing and finalising the legal procedures for the official signing of the deal. Currently, their businesses are engaging in various transactions to seek investment, trade, and tourism cooperation opportunities.
Vietjet Air's expansion of cooperation with the Israeli aviation partner will diversify passenger and cargo transport services, creating favourable conditions for investment, business, and tourism activities between the two countries, said the official./.