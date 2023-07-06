Business Mitani Sangyo group explores investment opportunities in Binh Duong Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong southern province Nguyen Van Loi held a meeting with Special Advisor of Mitani Sangyo group of Japan Mitani Mitsuru on July 6 to discuss investment possibilities.

Business Construction of terminal at Long Thanh int’l airport to begin in August Work on a passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province is scheduled to start in August, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) announced at a working session on July 6 with the provincial People's Committee.