Accordingly, on a weekly basis, there will be seven flights connecting the southern Vietnamese metropolis to Sydney; as well as seven and three others linking it to Melbourne and Brisbane, respectively.

The higher frequencies will begin in early December.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Australia is among the top ten markets with the highest number of tourists to Vietnam and the city in recent years.

Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than 130,000 Australians last year, accounting for 3.5% of the total number of visitors to the southern economic hub./.

VNA