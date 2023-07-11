Vietjet Air to run more flights to Australia
Budget carrier Vietjet Air plans to gradually increase the number of its round-trip flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Australia to 17 per week, in a bid to meet high travel demand during the peak season.
Accordingly, on a weekly basis, there will be seven flights connecting the southern Vietnamese metropolis to Sydney; as well as seven and three others linking it to Melbourne and Brisbane, respectively.
The higher frequencies will begin in early December.
According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Australia is among the top ten markets with the highest number of tourists to Vietnam and the city in recent years.
Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than 130,000 Australians last year, accounting for 3.5% of the total number of visitors to the southern economic hub./.