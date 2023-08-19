Vietjet conducts first direct flight linking Thua Thien-Hue with Taiwan
Vietjet has welcomed the first direct flight connecting the central province of Thua Thien-Hue with Taipei of Taiwan (China), transporting the first Taiwanese passengers to the new terminal of Phu Bai airport.
The first flight of the route is a chartered one using Vietjet’s modern aircraft.
The airline has been the first operator of two direct routes linking the new terminal of Phu Bai airport with Kunming (China) and Seoul (the Republic of Korea).
Taipei is known as an "urban paradise" with tourist attractions, museums, galleries, and busy shopping streets. Meanwhile, Hue Ancient Capital, the city of festivals and UNESCO cultural heritages, in Thua Thien-Hue province is a favourite destination of many domestic and foreign travellers. From Hue, visitors can also easily visit heritage destinations in the central region and across Vietnam.
With new international routes to Hue, Vietjet looks to help create more tours to attract international visitors, thus contributing to the development of the local economy and tourism on par with the potential and position of an ancient capital rich of heritage values like Hue.
The flights are expected to not only bring international tourists to Vietnam and promote the image of a friendly and hospitable country to friends around the world but also carry Vietnamese tourists to global famous destinations.
The new-age carrier Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.