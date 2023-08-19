Business Economic difficulties push gold demand down In its recent report, the World Gold Council said demand for gold in Vietnam shrank 9% in the second quarter year on year due to the economic difficulties.

Business Vietnam now a leading game producer: insiders A blog dedicated to exploring artificial intelligence (AI) and other trending technologies in the 21st century has said Vietnam is consolidating its role in the development of electronic games worldwide.

Business Vietnamese goods hope to conquer domestic market Thanks to improved quality, diversified designs and competitive prices, Vietnamese goods have gradually won the trust of domestic consumers, but more attention on green practices, origin traceability, and e-commerce is needed to truly conquer the domestic market.

Business Every opportunity needs to be grasped to speed up growth: experts To reach this year’s GDP growth target of 6.5%, economic expansion in the second half of 2023 must stand at around 9%, which requires harmonious and close coordination among the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities to maximise resources and seize every opportunity, experts have said.