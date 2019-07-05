New-age carrier Vietjet Air offered 1,600,000 super-saving tickets priced only from 0 USD during three golden days of July 3, 4 and 5. (Photo: Vietjet)

New-age carrier Vietjet Air offered 1,600,000 super-saving tickets priced only from 0 USD during three golden days of July 3, 4 and 5 to celebrate its membership of Keidanren and the airline’s new routes to Japan.The tickets were up for grabs during the three days between golden hours 12:00 -14:00 applied to all Vietjet’s flight routes (including 600,000 domestic tickets and 1,000,000 international tickets).The promotion is applied to flights connecting Vietnam and Japan at all time during the three golden days. Travel time is from September 4, 2019 to December 31, 2019 for domestic routes and from September 4, 2019 to June 25, 2020 for international routes and Thai Vietjet’s routes.In addition, Vietjet continues its sweet treat to travelholics with the exclusive ticket promotion titled “Ohayo Saturday, fly to Japan from only 0 USD”. Accordingly, 30,000 air tickets priced as low as 0 USD are up for grabs every Saturday from now until March 31, 2020, applied to all of the airline’ five routes between Vietnam and Japan, including Hanoi/ Ho Chi Minh City - Osaka (Kansai)/Tokyo (Narita) and Da Nang – Tokyo (Haneda). The travel period for the promotional tickets is available after 30 days from the booking date.On July 1, Vietjet announced its new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Tokyo (Narita), and the central city of Da Nang with Tokyo (Haneda) at a ceremony in Tokyo.The Da Nang – Tokyo (Haneda) route will operate daily return flights, starting from October 26, 2019.In recent years, Da Nang has emerged as a phenomenon destination of Vietnamese tourism, whilst Tokyo is one of the world's most modern and bustling cities. The route connecting these two famous tourist cities is expected to meet the travel needs of people and visitors, contributing to promoting trade and integration in the region.Also on July 1 in Tokyo, leaders of Vietjet were honoured to officially receive the membership certificate for the Japan Federation of Economic Organizations (Keidanren). Vietjet is the special foreign enterprise and the first low-cost carrier in the world to join the biggest comprehensive economic federation in Japan.Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. The Vietnamese budget airline was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 119 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.-VNA