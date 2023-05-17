Leaders of Vietjet at the launch of loyalty programme - Vietjet SkyJoy. (Source: Vietjetair.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has introduces its loyalty programme - SkyJoy, with amazing offers to earn and redeem unlimited SkyPoint for flight tickets and services from over 250 much-loved brands in dining, resorts, and shopping across Vietnam.



Passengers who are Vietjet SkyJoy members easily earn SkyPoint on every 10,000 VND spent with Vietjet. Through flights with Vietjet in 12 months, they can quickly move up Membership Tier and enjoy many privileges such as earning up to 12 SkyPoints on every 10,000 VND spent, experiencing priority privileges at airports, as well as exclusive opportunities to participate in Vietjet's and partner's promotional programmes.



As the loyalty programme of the leading pioneering airline, Vietjet SkyJoy allows its members to earn SkyPoint not only for Vietjet services but also when purchasing or using services from diverse partners, including VISA, Mastercard, Samsung, Grab, Mobifone, Saymee, MOMO, ZaloPay, California Fitness & Yoga Center, UniGolf, Vascara, Ogawa, Yody, TAPTAP, Maison Online, UrBox, Furama Danang - Resorts and Villa, Holiday Inn & Suites Saigon Airport, L'Alya Ninh Van Bay, Booking.com, Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island, Movi, GalaxyPay, G-Connect, and many more in the near future.



Vietjet SkyJoy has become one of the leading customer loyalty programmes in the aviation industry in just a few months since its launch.



To celebrate its launch, Vietjet SkyJoy offers exclusive benefits for Vietjet customers, such as receiving 500 SkyPoints when registering as a Vietjet SkyJoy member.



From May 17 - 23, Vietjet SkyJoy brings an exclusive Golden Week with zero-SkyPoint tickets to its members.



Besides, from now until the end of this year, hundreds of thousands of Vietjet flight tickets to hot travel destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hue, Bangkok, Singapore, Osaka, Tokyo, and Hong Kong are available for redemption./.



VNA