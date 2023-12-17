Business Soc Trang province aims to develop agriculture sustainably Soc Trang province has set a goal for its agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector to account for 40 % of its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) next year, according to its Party Committee.

Business Business-networking event promotes Vietnam-Senegal trade ties A hybrid Vietnam-Senegal business-networking event was held in Dakar on December 14, gathering representatives of the Senegalese Ministry of Commerce and about 50 firms from both countries.

Business Indian authority receives request for anti-dumping probe on tempered glass from Vietnam The Directorate General of Trade Remedies of India (DGTR) has received a request for anti-dumping investigation on textured tempered coated and uncoated glass products originating or imported from Vietnam, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business Kien Giang province to expand organic rice cultivation The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kien Giang is expanding organic rice farming and developing linkages between various stakeholders in the value chain.