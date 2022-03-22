They are among the very last residents in Hanoi getting a third COVID-19 jab, and include migrant workers and students working and living in the capital.

The health sector has joined hands with relevant agencies to encourage people to get vaccinations. To date, 99.8 percent of the city’s population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 82 percent have received a third shot. With widespread vaccination coverage, death and hospitalisation rates are under good control in the capital even though it has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health has affirmed that the COVID-19 vaccination drive has been a success. There were also several valuable lessons learned from the campaign, including the importance of smooth coordination between relevant agencies, flexible vaccine distribution, and wide access to different vaccine sources.



The Ministry of Health is working on a plan and assigning relevant agencies and scientific councils to study the efficiency of a fourth shot. It is also preparing to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11./.

