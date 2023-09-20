Vietnam – a rising star in the world: Malaysian newspaper
The New Straits Times - an English-language newspaper published in Malaysia on September 17 ran an article about Vietnam’s thriving growth during its national construction and development after wartime, in which the country is described as “a rising star in the world”.
In the article, the author highlighted Vietnam's economic growth with consistent GDP growth of about 6% for many years, thanks to Renewal policy.
Following market reforms, billions of overseas investments began pouring into the country.
It has helped to attract billion-dollar investments from Samsung, Nike, Adidas, and others. Besides, an abundant young workforce has helped power the country's labour-intensive manufacturing sector.
In the past decade, the economy has created more and better jobs, which helped improve the aspirations and living standards of its people./.