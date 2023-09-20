In the article, the author highlighted Vietnam's economic growth with consistent GDP growth of about 6% for many years, thanks to Renewal policy.

Following market reforms, billions of overseas investments began pouring into the country.

It has helped to attract billion-dollar investments from Samsung, Nike, Adidas, and others. Besides, an abundant young workforce has helped power the country's labour-intensive manufacturing sector.

Vietnam is now a rising star in the world with consistent GDP growth of about 6% for many years.

In the past decade, the economy has created more and better jobs, which helped improve the aspirations and living standards of its people./.

VNA