Vietnam active in joining UN peacekeeping operations

Vietnam’s active participation in the UN peacekeeping activities has shown the country’s greater efforts in implementing its duty in one of the UN’s important activities.
VNA
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 9:55:51
Print
Uncle Ho and his great love for children
Cambodian top legislator pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
Vietnam's positive contribution to UN's activities
Cambodian top legislator begins official visit to Vietnam
French naval anti-air frigate Forbin visits HCM City
PM active in Sweden
Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold talks
PM meets leaders of Swedish conglomerates