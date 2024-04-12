Business PM demands strengthened gold market management Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to keep a close watch on international and domestic gold prices, and put in place measures and tools in a timely and effective way to regulate the gold market in line with regulations.

Business Businesses bullish on Q2 outlook: GSO Processing and manufacturing enterprises have forecast better performance in Quarter 2 despite global headwinds posed by conflicts and high production costs, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO)’s survey.

Business Cement association proposes PM address challenges facing producers The Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA) has just submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister aimed at addressing financial and production bottlenecks faced by cement manufacturers who are at risk of bankruptcy and potential acquisition by foreign companies.

Business Textile industry in sustainability push to meet stringent requirements Textile and garment businesses are making a green push with development of eco-friendly products adapted to global fashion trends and by meeting the stringent requirements under free trade agreements the country has signed, according to industry insiders.