A memorandum of understanding for the deal was signed between the two sides on September 11, on the occasion of President Joe Biden’s State visit to Vietnam.

The narrow-body aircraft investment project aims to serve Vietnam Airlines' development plan, improve the quality of its services on domestic and Asian routes, and modernise its fleet by using modern, comfortable, and fuel-efficient aircraft.

Vietnam Airlines said it needs to add about 60 new narrow-body aircraft by 2030 and 100 by 2035.

Vietnam Airlines' fleet consists of 100 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body aircraft, serving over 97 routes to 50 domestic and international destinations./.

VNA