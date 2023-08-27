Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has officially entered the top 10 international airlines of 2023, according to the rankings conducted by Bounce, a US-based luggage storage service company that operates in over 1,000 cities worldwide.



Bounce's experts scored 60 global airlines based on criteria such as on-time flight performance, the number of cancellations/delays, quality of in-flight services, onboard meals, seating, staff service, ground support, among others.



Japan Airlines took the lead in the rankings with a score of 8.28 out of 10, followed by Singapore Airlines 7.63 and Qatar Airways 7.5.



Apart from Vietnam Airlines and the three above carriers, Korean Air, Vistara, All Nippon Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Air India, Azul Airlines, and Emirates Airline also made them into the top 10.



Vietnam Airlines shares the 10th position with Emirates Airline, both achieving a total score of 5.16./.