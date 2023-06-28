Accordingly, passengers, who carry out online check-in or that at kiosks at the aforementioned airports, will receive information about the boarding gate via Zalo or SMS messages 60 minutes before the departure time, including information about possible boarding gate change.

This notice makes it easy for passengers to find the correct exit.

A representative from Vietnam Airlines said that, this is one of the airline's latest efforts to contribute to bringing convenience and satisfaction to passengers when flying with the national flag carrier.

In 2022, it became the first airline in Vietnam to apply online check-in services across the entire domestic airport network.

In its digital transformation strategy, Vietnam Airlines aims to become Vietnam's first digital airline by 2025 with three key factors, including digital technology, digital data, and digital culture./.

VNA