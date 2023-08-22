Business Direct air service between South Jeolla, Khanh Hoa to be launched in October A direct air route linking the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s South Jeolla province and Vietnam’s central province of Khanh Hoa will be put into operation from late October, the Korean southwestern province’s authorities announced on August 21.

Business Quang Ninh works hard to promote sale of local products Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh have taken a series of trade connection activities to support businesses and cooperatives in the locality in promoting the stable sale of local products in the domestic and foreign markets, towards sustainable export.

Business Opinions differ over fairness of domestic petroleum prices Whether prices of gasoline in Vietnam are reasonable with regard to income per capita compared to those of other countries around the world remains controversial.