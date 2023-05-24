Society Six works win prizes in writing contest on Buddhism Six works winning prizes in the writing contest entitled "Buddhism in my heart" were honoured at a ceremony held on May 24 at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi, which is the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Society Ministry proposes plan on pension, allowance increases The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has submitted to the Government a plan in which it proposes a 20.8% increase of pensions and social insurance benefits and monthly allowances for those with no salary increase from January 1, 2022.

Society HCM City’s public high schools to accept 70% of 10th-grade students More than 96,000 students will attend the 10th-grade entrance exam for public high schools in Ho Chi Minh City, but enrollment quotas of 114 public high schools in the city total only 77,294, according to the municipal Department of Education and Training.