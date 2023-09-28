Business Hanoi launches promotion week for OCOP, agricultural products Hanoi’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and People’s Committee of Ha Dong district on September 28 launched a week-long programme to promote One Commune – One Commune (OCOP) products, trade villages and safe agricultural products.

Business Conference looks for ways to boost exports of herbal products Amidst the increasing demand for raw materials in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, and Vietnam’s participation in various free trade agreements, the country’s herbal products, particularly cinnamon and star anise, are well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunity for development, heard a conference in Hanoi on September 28.

Business Vietnam to host world customs technology conference, exhibition The 2023 Word Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition - the biggest annual international event of the WCO - will take place in Hanoi from October 10-12.

Business Zhejiang Trade Exhibition opens in Hanoi The 2023 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition and the 11th Zhejiang Export Fair, the largest and oldest expo independently held by China’s Zhejiang authority in ASEAN, opened at the Hanoi International Convention Centre on September 28.