Society Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs meet with students in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as well as their spouses on August 29 had a conversation with outstanding students from the Vietnam National University - Hanoi (VNU) on various matters.

Society HCM City's Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line test-run A full-line test run began on Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29, including both elevated and underground sections from Suoi Tien Coach Station in Thu Duc city to Ben Thanh Station in District 1.

Society "Dance for kindness 2023" to take place in November The “Dance for Kindness 2023” is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on November 12 in response to the World Kindness Day (November 13).

Society Foreign-sponsored scholarships worth over 2.5 billion VND granted to students The scientific and educational organisation “Rencontres du Vietnam” (Meeting Vietnam) on August 29 presented 175 Vallet scholarships worth 2.59 billion VND ( 107,135 USD) in total to outstanding students in five Central Highlands and two south-central provinces.