Business Vietnam enhances positions in global value chain The attraction of large foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from the US and Europe, especially into industries with high added value such as manufacturing, technology and pharmaceuticals, is a positive signal about Vietnam’s economic development and international cooperation as well as the country's efforts in improving its position on the global value chain, according to Savills Vietnam experts.

Business ​Expo showcases Hanoi’s key industrial products An exposition on major industrial products of the capital, held by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, is in full swing, featuring more than 200 stalls.

Business Vietnamese products showcased at international expo in Malaysia Vietnamese food and beverages are being displayed at the Selangor International Expo which is underway in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.