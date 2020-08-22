Business Binh Dinh wants two large projects to seek FDI The central province of Binh Dinh has proposed two large projects to be added to the list of those calling for foreign direct investment (FDI) in a recent report sent to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Bamboo Airways leads in on-time performance in August Bamboo Airways led Vietnamese airlines in on-time performance (OTP) in August with an average rate of 95.6 percent, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Property prices to bottom by mid-2021 The Vietnamese property market is expected to slow down, with prices starting to drop by the end of this year and hitting the bottom by mid-2021, creating opportunities for home buyers sitting on cash, experts have forecast.

Business Vinh Phuc develops sustainable forestry economy The northern province of Vinh Phuc is working towards the goal of sustainable and effective development of the forestry sector, thus enhancing incomes for stakeholders.