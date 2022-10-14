Business VinFast, Infineon extend partnership in electromobility VinFast, Vietnam's first global smart electric car maker, and Infineon Technologies AG, the world leader in automotive semiconductor solutions, on October 13 announced to extend their partnership on the occasion of Infineon's OktoberTech Asia Pacific 2022 Technology Forum in Singapore.

Business Foreign media highlight appeals of Vietnamese market Vietnam’s economy is on a growth trend driven by an opening up to foreign capital while the stock market is growing rapidly and offers attractive returns for a lower entry price than other Asian markets, said an article recently published on Luxembourg’s newswire delano.lu.

Business Petrol traders commit to providing sufficient fuel for local market The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will ask the Government to adjust costs on petrol trading for businesses to help them avoid losses, said Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.