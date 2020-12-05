The publication describes how the country has been one of the few places in the world to successfully handle the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by closing borders, a move which has kept infection and death rates remarkably low.

Conde Nast Traveler recommends that visitors enjoy trips to the south-central province of Phu Yen, where guests can experience seeing glittering waters and beaches lined with palm trees.

The magazine also goes on to mention Quy Nhon, a departure point for people looking to travel on the retro-fitted Vietage, a new luxury train carriage from Anantara that goes to the historic central city of Da Nang.

“Onboard, guests eat a three-course meal made with ingredients from the very places they’ll see out the large glass windows, like onions from Ly Son island,” notes Conde Nast Traveler./.

VNA