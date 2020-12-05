Vietnam among top 21 Best Places to Go in 2021
The publication describes how the country has been one of the few places in the world to successfully handle the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by closing borders, a move which has kept infection and death rates remarkably low.
Conde Nast Traveler recommends that visitors enjoy trips to the south-central province of Phu Yen, where guests can experience seeing glittering waters and beaches lined with palm trees.
The magazine also goes on to mention Quy Nhon, a departure point for people looking to travel on the retro-fitted Vietage, a new luxury train carriage from Anantara that goes to the historic central city of Da Nang.
“Onboard, guests eat a three-course meal made with ingredients from the very places they’ll see out the large glass windows, like onions from Ly Son island,” notes Conde Nast Traveler./.