Meeting provincial Governor Omar Perotti, he appreciated the potential of Santa Fe province and said the two sides hold great potential for promoting cooperation in the agricultural sector, as Vietnam has high demand for animal feed, raw materials for processing, cereals, wheat flour and other items that are Santa Fe's strengths.

Omar Perotti informed the guest that a delegation of officials and businesses from Central Argentina, including those of the province, is scheduled to pay a working visit to Vietnam in mid-November, saying it will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss potential cooperation opportunities.As scheduled, the delegation will have meetings with local leaders as well as representatives of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry; organise a seminar to introduce the export potential of Sata Fe province and the central region of Argentina to Vietnamese partners as well as visit Vietnam Foodexpo 2022 and seaport system in Ho Chi Minh City.The Vietnamese Ambassador welcomed the upcoming visit of the delegation, saying that he is ready to act as a bridge for Argentinean enterprises to approach partners in Vietnam.Within the framework of the visit, Thanh also attended the 138th anniversary of the establishment of the Rosario Commodity Exchange and held meetings with enterprises that have cooperation with Vietnam./.