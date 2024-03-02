Society Vietnamese community in Israel celebrates Lunar New Year A “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on March 1 to bring the Lunar New Year (Tet) atmosphere to overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living, working and studying in the country.

Society Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2024 to gather 100 prominent Vietnamese The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2024 (VGLF 2024) will take place from March 30-31 in Paris, expecting 100 prominent Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin individuals with global influence in all fields from over 20 countries and territories worldwide.

Society Bulgaria's National Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations and the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam on March 1 co-organised a ceremony to mark Bulgaria's National Day (March 3,1878-2024) in the southern metropolis.