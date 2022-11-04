Malaysia was the first country to host the meeting in-person after it was held online for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to its discussion content, Vietnamese Chief Justice Nguyen Hoa Binh said the focus was on issues of public concern.

Binh said Vietnam has always participated actively in these meetings and put forth many constructive initiatives.

Many of these regarding the control and prevention of COVID-19 were greatly appreciated by the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices.

In an effort to conduct e-court activities through the application of information technology, Vietnam has actively implemented specific steps to improve the quality of its court operations.

The 10th Council of ASEAN Chief Justices meeting had 10 working sessions with topics relating to the application of information technology in the court./.

VNA