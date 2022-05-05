Vietnam attends ASEAN Day in Luxembourg
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao attended the third edition of the ASEAN Day jointly held by Luxembourg’s Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs, Ministry of the Economy, and Chamber of Commerce, and the ASEAN Brussels Committee on May 4.
Speaking at the event, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn emphasised that Luxembourg attaches great importance to its relations with Southeast Asian countries, and hopes to further strengthen economic cooperation and expand connectivity with the ASEAN in various fields from finance, investment, fintech, transportation, logistics, to information and communication technology.
Meanwhile, Economy Minister Franz Fayot and Chamber of Commerce President Luc Frieden expressed satisfaction with sustainable growth in trade exchanges between the two sides, from 205 million EUR (216.1 million USD) in 2019 to 273.8 million EUR last year. The officials also outlined measures to further strengthen economic, trade and financial cooperation.
The parties also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.
Participating delegates and businesses appreciated the role, position and great potential of ASEAN, including Vietnam. Many praised Vietnam's economic achievements, and its government's efforts for post-pandemic recovery and green and sustainable development. They agreed Vietnam is one of Luxembourg's most important partners in ASEAN, adding that it is necessary to continue to take advantage of existing agreements, including the Vietnam-Luxembourg Free Trade Agreement, and seek cooperation opportunities in new fields.
Ambassador Thao appreciated Luxembourg's position as one of the leading European and global financial and technology centers, and emphasised the complementarity of Luxembourg and EU economies with those of Southeast Asia.
The two sides still have great potential and opportunities to strengthen cooperation, he stated, adding that the Vietnamese Government always welcomes and creates favourable conditions for Luxembourg businesses to invest and promote their strengths in such fields as finance, air transport, tourism, and construction./.