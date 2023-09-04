Politics Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Bangladesh The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh on September 2 held a ceremony to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023) with the participation of Vietnamese and Bangladeshi officials, representatives from international organisations and the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh.

Politics Greetings flow in on Vietnam's National Day The UN Secretary General and foreign leaders have sent congratulatory letters and messages to Vietnamese Party and State leaders on the occasion of the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2023).

Politics PM arrives in Jakarta to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 4 morning (local time) to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day commemorated overseas Activities and meetings have taken place to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) in Cuba, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Switzerland, and Australia.