

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son delivers remarks at a hybrid roundtable for education ministers from ASEAN and China on August 23. (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on August 23 joined remotely from Vietnam a roundtable for education ministers from ASEAN and China, held as part of the 15th China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week (CAECW) underway in Guizhou, China.The CACW is co-organised by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of China, China-ASEAN Centre, and the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisations (SEAMEO).In his remarks delivered at the hybrid roundtable, Son said his ministry has pushed for online and televised classes at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pressure from the pandemic has provided good opportunities for the acceleration of digital transformation in education, he said, adding that the core solutions for digital transformation are closely associated with the improvement of human resources and the expansion of research cooperation in the field.The Vietnamese minister said he hopes delegates will share experience and initiatives to step up partnership and together look forward to the shared prosperity and development and to a common house for peace and cordiality.A number of forums and symposiums on education are also scheduled during the week-long CACW which takes place until August 28.Launched in 2008, the CAECW has played an important part in fostering education partnership and people-to-people exchange between China and ASEAN nations. It has contributed to the signing of nearly 2,000 agreements and memorandums of understanding and the launch of more than 400 projects and activities.The CAECW has been incorporated into the 5-year action plan on Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (2018 – 2022) and the ASEAN-China Strategic Partnership with a vision towards 2030./.