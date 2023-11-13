A Vietnamese performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Vietnam joined representatives from 22 other Asian countries and territories in a culture exchange highlighting the cultural diversity of Asia at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) on November 12.



The event was organised with the support of the Consulates of countries in Hong Kong after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking via video at the event, which attracted more than 30,000 viewers, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu said Hong Kong has always been known as a place that integrates global cultures.



The special administrative region is working to evolve Hong Kong into a comprehensive development centre for culture and arts, bridging China and the international community, he added.



The event offered a chance for participants to get an insight into Asian culture through art performance activities and an exhibition of traditional costumes.



Do Tu Quynh, who represented a Vietnamese dance group from Yuen Long district at the event, said that Vietnamese people in Hong Kong were very happy to take part in the programme, helping to introduce the culture, history and belief of 54 ethnic groups of Vietnam to people in Asia and the world./.