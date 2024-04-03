Vietnam attends homeland security technology conferences in Singapore
A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang attended the Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit that opened in Singapore on April 3.
Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Mr. K Shanmugam speaks at the opening ceremony of the event. (Photo: VNA)Singapore (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang attended the Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit that opened in Singapore on April 3.
Now in its 10th edition, Milipol Asia-Pacific, themed "Powering Innovation: A Safe & Secure Future", has expanded by 30% and showcases the latest innovations in homeland security. Spanning 14,500 sq.m, the exhibition has attracted the participation of over 350 exhibitors from some 31 countries.
Participating global companies include AREA S.p.A, ClearTrail Technologies, ESRI, Hikvision Technology, Innovatrix, Idemia, Microsoft, NUIX, Swissdrones, Thales Solution Asia, VMI Security and WEY Singapore Technology, to name a few.
The trade exhibition features pavilions from China, Italy, France, Germany, Hungary, Singapore and the US. The HTX Pavilion features innovations by HTX as well as exhibits from HTX's key industry partners, such as ST Engineering, CISCO, DXC Technology and Samsung.
Themed "Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security", the TechX Summit delves into a spectrum of specialised topics including the deployment of AI in homeland security by governments worldwide; the industrial integration of AI; AI safety and regulation; border security and management; the fight against cybercrimes and scams; and human-centric AI innovation.
The three-day summit is hosted by Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs and the French Interior Ministry./.