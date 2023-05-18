World Digital economy likely to contribute 25.5% to Malaysia’s GDP by 2025: Minister Digital economy is expected to contribute 25.5% to Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2025, and the country will attract major investments to data centres, innovation, and digital economy in the next few months, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

World Malaysia’s healthcare system ready to respond to extreme weather: official Malaysian Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa has affirmed that the country’s healthcare system is working to prepare to respond to the current prolonged hot weather.

World Thailand announces venues for 33rd SEA Games Thailand is confident that it will host a successful 2025 SEA Games in three localities - Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla - from Dec 9-20, 2025, according to Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

World Cambodia to halt entertainment activities during July general election Entertainment businesses in Cambodia are asked to halt their activities on July 22-23 to ensure the country’s 7th National Assembly election goes smoothly, according to the Ministry of Tourism.