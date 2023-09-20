Politics Prime Minister receives Speaker of US House of Representatives Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Kevin McCarthy – Speaker of the US House of Representatives and Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in Washington D.C. on September 19 (local time).

Politics EC pledges support for Vietnam in developing sustainable fisheries The European Commission (EC) recognised Vietnam’s efforts and progress in implementing EC's recommendations on fighting illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the past time and affirmed its commitment to accompany the country in developing sustainable fisheries and realising targets on transitioning to green and circular economy, said an EC official.

Politics PM delivers policy speech at Georgetown University Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a policy speech at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. on September 19 (local time) within the framework of his trip to attend the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly's 78th session and bilateral activities in the US.

Politics NA leader’s visit aims to reinforce, promote Vietnam-Bangladesh ties: Official National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming official visit to Bangladesh from September 21 aims to reinforce and promote the relations between the two countries and two legislatures, stated Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Le Anh Tuan.