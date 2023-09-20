Vietnam, Bangladesh enjoy strong ties over 50 years
Since Vietnam and Bangladesh set up their diplomatic relations on February 2, 1973, the two sides have enjoyed close ties with strong political trust, which lays a firm foundation for them to promote partnership across all fields.
Over the past 50 years, the two sides have stood by stood and support each other during national construction, defence and economic development in each country.
Along with maintaining regular high-level visits and meetings, the two sides have agreed to work closely to build a long-term vision for bilateral relations, increase visits at high and all levels, strengthen meetings of existing cooperation mechanisms, and consider the resumption and upgrading of the Joint Committee on economic, culture, science and technology cooperation in the time to come.
They have concurred to strengthen cooperation in defence-security, economy, trade, investment, education, agriculture, fisheries and breeding, while promoting cultural and tourism exchanges, and focusing on reviewing and extending cooperation agreements such as the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on fisheries and breeding cooperation, a MoU on tourism collaboration, another on machinery manufacturing, and a cultural exchange programme for the new period. The two countries will work to sign a new MoU on information technology cooperation, and another on trade promotion.
A Vietnam-Bangladesh political consultation in Dhaka (Photo: MoF)Vietnam and Bangladesh have coordinated closely at international forums, especially the UN. Bangladesh supported Vietnam to run for a seat at the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure. Both countries were elected to the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure.
The two countries have shared viewpoints and stance at forums of developing countries such as the Non-Aligned Movement and South-South Cooperation, as well as in global issues such as climate change, natural disaster mitigation, water security, energy security and migration.
Particularly, economic and trade partnership has been a highlight of bilateral relations. Bangladesh is currently one of the leading trade partners of Vietnam in South Asia. Two-way trade surged from 288 million USD to nearly 800 million USD in the 2010-2014 period, while maintaining a rising trend in recent years, reaching 1,465 billion USD in 2022 and 555 million USD in the first half of 2023.
Vietnam exports rice, animal feed, and chemical materials to Bangladesh, while importing aquatic products, tobacco raw materials and pharmaceuticals from the country.
Vietnam has been a rice supplier of Bangladesh (Photo: VNA)The two sides are striving for 2 billion USD in trade revenue by increasing trade promotion activities and working for the opening of a direct air route.
The Bangladeshi side proposed that Vietnam invest in Bangladesh's industrial parks and software technology parks, pledging to give incentives for Vietnamese investors, while welcoming Vietnam to increase exports of strong products to Bangladesh such as agricultural machinery, raw materials, household appliances, electronics, and processed agricultural and aquatic products.
Regarding investment, Bangladesh currently invests in 18 projects in Vietnam with a total capital of 930,000 USD.
Bilateral cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, tourism and culture has also been fruitful.
In terms of education, Vietnam organised nearly 20 training courses on public administration for about 500 Bangladeshi Government officials in Vietnam.
On the firm foundation built by leaders and people of the two countries, Vietnam and Bangladesh have been determined to lift the bilateral ties to a new height. The upcoming Bangladesh visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue starting from September 21 is expected to open up a new development period in the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Bangladesh./.