Videos Rubber group aims for higher profit in 2024 Although 2024 is forecast to be a challenging year for the rubber sector, posed by unfavourable weather conditions and unpredictable market development, the Vietnam Rubber Group Joint Stock Company is still eying over 167 million USD in pre-tax profit, up 2% year-on-year.

Business Lang Son ensures smooth trade activities at border gates during Tet The northern province of Lang Son, home to seven border gates with robust trade activities, has rolled out various measures to ensure smooth flows for goods during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Business Real estate companies report profits, indicating potential market recovery Despite the uncertain future of the real estate market, several prominent companies in the industry have recently announced significant profits. This has sparked optimism among investors and experts, suggesting that the market may be on track for a gradual recovery and a fresh phase of growth.