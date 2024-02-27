Vietnam becomes favourite destination for Chinese tourists in early 2024
HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam has gained traction as a leading destination for Chinese holiday-makers, digital travel platform Agoda reported on February 27.
Accordingly, the number of searches from China for Vietnam during the recent Lunar New Year 2024 almost bounced back to pre-COVID-19 level, reaching 95% compared to 2020, a positive sign for Vietnam's tourism industry.
Data from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism revealed that Chinese tourists accounted for nearly one third of the total number of visitors to Vietnam in 2019, becoming the S-shaped country's largest source of tourism revenue, said Director of Agoda Vietnam Vu Ngoc Lam.
In particular, the return of Chinese tourists' interest shows a bright prospect for Vietnam's tourism in the time ahead. In addition, Vietnam has also succeeded in attracting tourists from foreign markets such as India, and the Republic of Korea after reopening its international tourism post COVID-19 thanks to favorable visa policies.
Agoda also said that tourists from China choose Vietnam because of its rich culture and beautiful natural landscape. This year, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Nha Trang, Da Nang and Phu Quoc pearl island has entered the top five choices of Chinese tourists./.