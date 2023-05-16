Business Vietnam Airlines to launch online check-in service at Mumbai airport National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch direct flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and India’s commercial hub of Mumbai, and launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Mumbai International Airport from May 20.

Business Southern economic locomotive selective in FDI attraction Provinces and centrally-run cities in the Southern Key Economic Zone are now more selective in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) by giving priority to high-tech, environmentally-friendly and less labour-intensive projects.

Business Belgian firms explore Vietnamese business culture A training conference was held in Brussels on May 15 to promote Belgian businesses’ understanding of the business environment and culture of Vietnam.