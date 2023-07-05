Business Auto stocks expect good prospects on supportive policies Despite poor results in the first quarter of 2023, auto stocks are still expected to perform well on supportive policies, including interest rate cuts and a 50% reduction in automobile registration fees.

Business Positive signs in FDI inflows in H1 Despite a 4.3% reduction in the volume of foreign investment inflows into Vietnam in the first half of the year, experts said there are positive signs when looking into the structure of the investment.

Business HCM City’s H2 positive growth scenario requires 155,000-165,000 jobs If the global economy and Vietnamese one grow positively in the second half of this year, Ho Chi Minh City’s labour market will need 155,000-165,000 more jobs, according to the Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (FALMI) under the Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Labour, Valids and Social Affairs.

Business Value-added tax cut welcomed Consumers and producers are happy to see the implementation of the 2% reduction of value-added tax (VAT) for products starting from July 1.