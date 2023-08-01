Vietnam bid farewell to 2023 Women's World Cup with 7-0 loss to Netherlands
Vietnam said goodbye to the 2023 Women's World Cup after a 7-0 hammering by the Netherlands in the final match of Group E on August 1.
As in the last match versus Portugal, Vietnam started against the Netherlands with confidence but focused more on defensive structure.
On offense early in the game, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha’s pass put Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy into a great position for the volley, but she rocketed it over the bar.
In the 8th minute, Lieke Martens opened the scoring for the Netherlands with a chip over goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.
Dutch players increased the pressure on their Vietnamese rivals with goals scored in the 11th, 18th and 23rd minutes, and another before the first half ended.
In the second half, the Netherlands slowed it down but still put enough pressure on Vietnam. They scored two others in the 57th and 83rd minutes.
With the victory, the Netherlands topped Group E of the tournament ahead of the US.
The Vietnamese team, who are in their very first Women’s World Cup, conceded 12 goals and scored none./.