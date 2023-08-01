Culture - Sports Vietnam's top female badminton player eyes Paris Olympics Vietnam's top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh has an opportunity to particiate in an Olympics for the second time as she is in the group of athletes eligible to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese painting exhibition in Mongolia marks diplomatic ties A painting exhibition has been held at the Mongol Art Gallery in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar as part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.