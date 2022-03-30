The Bac Giang lychee has become a famous brand both at home and abroad, the fruit has been exported to more than 30 countries and territories, including demanding countries such as the US, Japan and the EU, among others.



In 2021, the northern province of Bac Giang exported over 2 billion USD worth of goods to the US. Meanwhile, many fruits from the US have long been present in the province such as apple, grape, and strawberry.



Thanks to favourable weather, lychee output is estimated at over 160,000 tonnes, with around 1,600 tonnes expected to be shipped to the US, Australia, and the EU this year.



On this occasion, lychee trading businesses and relevant agencies signed memoranda on cooperation in lychee export to the US./.

VNA