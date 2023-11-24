Business Experts point to 2024 economic growth engines Production, export, real estate, and private investment are among the factors which are expected to drive the national economic growth next year.

Business Vietnam’s animal feed, raw material imports reach 4.27 billion USD Vietnam spent a total of 4.27 billion USD importing animal feed and raw materials in the first 10 months of this year, down 5.2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Customs.

Business Great potential for Vietnamese goods to enter Africa, Middle East An online workshop discussing measures to further promote the export of potential products to Africa and the Middle East was held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency on November 23.

Business Draft plan on fishing port, storm shelter system under discussion The verification council for a plan on the system of fishing ports and storm shelters for fishing vessels for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, convened a meeting in Hanoi on November 23 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.