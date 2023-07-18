Vietnam Boxing Organisation established to push boxing
The new Vietnam Boxing Organisation (VBO) has been established with a view to professionalise national boxing and lift it to a higher level in the near future.
Currently, the Vietnam Boxing Federation manages domestic boxing activities. The organisation is expected to take care of the sport at the international level.
"With the support of the VBO, Vietnamese boxers will be able to take part in international professional events frequently. It will help them get higher incomes and sharpen their skills," said VBO President Lim Song last week.
“I can confirm that Vietnam's boxing potential is huge, especially for athletes in the lightweight division. We can produce world pro champions if athletes have enough financial support to follow their passion and improve their technique through international competitions," he said. "The VBO will help them to reach this target."
The VBO will not only support Vietnamese athletes in competitions but also protect their rights or complain for them when they face troubles.
The organisation will also give local coaches, judges and referees chances to work at international events.
The VBO's biggest expectation is to build up a professional boxing economic environment in Vietnam. Boxers could earn income from fighting in events while the business side of the sport would bring value to the country, as has been the case in Japan and the Philippines.
"In Japan, there are about 20 events per month while it is about 15 in the Philippines. These countries earn about 300 million USD per month from activities related to boxing such as airplane tickets, tourism, pay-per-views and fight tickets," said Song.
"I hope that the VBO will join hands to build a boxing economy in Vietnam and bring the sport to a new height."
At its establishment held at the Ba Ria-Vung Tau province's Grand Ho Tram Strip, the VBO signed strategic cooperation contracts with organisations from Japan, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea and China.
Hoang Quoc Vinh, head of the Sports Authority of Vietnam's (SAV) Elite Sport Department, also attended at the event.
"The establishment of the VBO will create a comfortable environment for both amateur and professional athletes and supporters to follow boxing in accordance with the policy of developing sports in Vietnam," said Vinh.
"The VBO and organisations like it will push the national federations to develop boxing in localities across the country.
"The Sports Authority of Vietnam promises to give the best conditions for boxing development, organising more events locally and sending athletes abroad regularly and simplifying the registration and paperwork processes.
"We will also help to invite experts, judges and boxing stars to come to fight in Vietnam."
Recently, Vietnam's pro boxing has made remarkable progress, making big bangs internationally and setting milestones for the nation.
Among rising stars are Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi who won the WBO female mini-flyweight belt in 2021 and Dinh Hong Quan who took the IBF Asia lightweight belt in 2022.
In addition, many pro events including famous bouts by Cocky Buffalo Gym and promoter Kim Sang Bum have been organised nationwide luring the attention of international friends and supporters./.