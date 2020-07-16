Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Regional and international cooperation are two crucial factors to wipe out security instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region in natural resources management, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (UN), said at a video conference held by the UN Security Council on July 15 via the Arria-formula meeting.Quy said regional collaboration plays a leading role in the field since countries share mutual benefits and goals.The diplomat also suggested the involved parties reform legal frameworks while increasing cooperation frameworks, promoting transparency of supply chains and intensifying information and data sharing.Delegates attending the meeting agreed that there should be a holistic approach to the illegal exploitation of resources in the Great Lakes region by promoting the role of all regional countries, as well as technical and financial support from international organisations and regional partners./.