Politics Infographic AIPA and Vietnam’s contributions In the 28 years since Vietnam joined the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organisation (AIPO), the predecessor of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) (September 1995 - 2023), the National Assembly has proposed many initiatives and actively contributed to improving the efficiency of regional inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Indonesia enjoy robust relations Vietnam - Indonesia relations have developed across a host of fields since diplomatic ties were established in 1955, and Indonesia is now a leading partner of Vietnam in the region.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership Cooperation between Vietnam and Italy has been reinforced in various fields, such as the economy, national defence, justice, and the environment, since the two sides established a strategic partnership a decade ago.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Austria enjoying friendship, cooperative relations In the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, the friendship and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Austria have been actively developing in various fields, especially politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, development cooperation, and culture.