Vietnam, Canada celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations
Vietnam - Canada relations have developed robustly over the past five decades, making significant contributions to the development and prosperity of both countries.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicDigital economy contributes 15% to GDP in H1
Vietnam’s digital economy has played an important role in the country’s socio-economic development in recent times, and accounted for nearly 15% of GDP in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
InfographicAIPA and Vietnam’s contributions
In the 28 years since Vietnam joined the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organisation (AIPO), the predecessor of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) (September 1995 - 2023), the National Assembly has proposed many initiatives and actively contributed to improving the efficiency of regional inter-parliamentary cooperation.
InfographicVietnam, Indonesia enjoy robust relations
Vietnam - Indonesia relations have developed across a host of fields since diplomatic ties were established in 1955, and Indonesia is now a leading partner of Vietnam in the region.
InfographicVietnam-Italy strategic partnership
Cooperation between Vietnam and Italy has been reinforced in various fields, such as the economy, national defence, justice, and the environment, since the two sides established a strategic partnership a decade ago.
InfographicVietnam - Austria enjoying friendship, cooperative relations
In the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, the friendship and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Austria have been actively developing in various fields, especially politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, development cooperation, and culture.
InfographicVietnam, Switzerland enjoy robust cooperation
Vietnam and Switzerland have enjoyed thriving cooperation since they established ambassadorial-level diplomatic relations on October 11, 1971.