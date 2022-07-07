Business Quang Ninh makes progress in removing EC fishing "yellow card" The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has made significant progress in accomplishing recommendations by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood, as part of its efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Business Vietnam strengthens economic ties with Italy Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has pointed out five reasons that Italian enterprises should invest and do business in Vietnam.

Business Banks to have credit expansion at end-Q3 2022 Banks are forecast to have a credit expansion at the end of the third quarter of 2022, according to Saigon Securities Incorporation.