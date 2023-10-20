Business Reducing logistics costs essential to increase competitiveness More efforts are needed to lower logistics costs, which are still kept at a high level, to increase the economy’s competitiveness, according to insiders.

Business Vietnam, Saudi Arabia sign action programme to boost tourism cooperation The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism signed an action programme to boost the two countries’ tourism cooperation in Riyadh on October 19.

Business Vietnamese, Algerian companies explore partnership chances Vietnamese and Algerian businesses gained an insight into the African country’s market and bilateral economic and trade ties at a webinar on October 19.

Business Vietnam attends Macao International Trade, Investment Fair Vietnamese companies joined about 1,200 companies and organisations from 14 countries and territories at the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) that is running in Macao (China) from October 19-22.