Business Hoa Phat steel sales surge in July Leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold 300,000 tonnes of construction steel in July, a rise of 19 percent over that in June and 27.5 percent year on year.

Business Infographic Seven-month agro-forestry-aquaculture export reaches 22.3 billion USD The export turnover of agriculture, forestry and aquaculture in the first seven months of 2020 was estimated at 22.3 billion USD, a decrease of 2.8 percent year-on-year.

Business Lao Cai asked to finalise proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged the People’s Committee of northern Lao Cai province to finalise its proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport, with opinions of relevant ministries and agencies taken into account.