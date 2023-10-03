Representatives from Japanese agencies and the delegation from the Vietnam Coast Guard at the welcome ceremony for Ship CSB 8002 . (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ship CSB 8002 with a working delegation of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) on board, docked at Shinko port in Japan’s Kobe city on October 2, starting a visit and exchange programme with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Hattori, Commander of the JCG’s Region 5, emphasised that the visit of ship CSB 8004 to Japan was one of the most meaningful activities as it coincided with the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Japan-Vietnam diplomatic relations.



He said the visit will contribute to further strengthening cooperation between the two forces, promoting the friendship between the two countries and realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, Colonel Le Thanh Hai, Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard Region 1, thanked the hosts for their warm welcome.

Hai said he hoped the visit will tighten the relations between the two forces and they will have opportunities to exchange experience and strengthen coordination to deal with challenges in traditional and non-traditional security issues at sea.

The Vietnamese coast guard ship departed for the Japan visit on September 24 and travelled nearly 2,300 nautical miles./.