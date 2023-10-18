Vietnam strongly condemns acts of violence against civilians, humanitarian facilities, and essential infrastructure, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 18 concerning escalating tensions in the Middle East."Vietnam calls on all parties to immediately cease fire, end the use of force, respect international humanitarian law, resume negotiations, and resolve differences through peaceful means, based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions to achieve a fair, satisfactory and lasting solution to the Middle East peace process and ensure the people’s lives, security, and safety," the diplomat stated.She stated that Vietnam supports and is ready to join the international community’s common efforts to promote dialogue and provide humanitarian assistance to those living in conflict-affected areas, contributing to peace, security, and stability in the region and the world./.