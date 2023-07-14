Business PV Drilling to open four offices in ASEAN to support rig operations Petrovietnam Drilling and Drilling Services Joint Stock Corporation (PV Drilling) has decided to establish four operating offices in ASEAN countries as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the region.

Business Da Nang hosts meeting of International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations The Asia-Pacific Regional Annual Meeting of the Federation of International Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA RAP) opened in the central city of Da Nang on July 14.

Business Workshop talks cooperation between Da Nang, Japan Potential for cooperation between the central city of Da Nang and Japan was the main focus of a workshop held by the municipal People’s Committee on July 14.

Business Aviation authority explains difficulties in airport slot allocation abroad Vietnamese airlines are facing difficulties in proposing slot allocations at foreign airports following the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on July 13.