The two main contents of the festival are the 18th OCOP Vietnam Craft Village and OCOP Products Fair and the 2022 Vietnam Handicraft Contest.

With 150 booths, the 18th OCOP Vietnam Craft Village and OCOP Products Fair showcases agricultural specialties and handicrafts, which are made by enterprises, cooperatives, and traditional craft villages from 22 provinces and cities.

Right on the opening day, the booths attracted a large number of visitors. Products on display are guaranteed of origin and protected by geographical indications, meeting OCOP standards of 3 star-level or more, and organic products.

Meanwhile, the Handicraft Products Contest 2022 aims to honor and encourage artisans from craft villages to contribute to the preservation and development of traditional crafts, and traditional craft villages as well as the promotion of national cultural identity.

The craft village festival is also an opportunity to promote agricultural specialties across the country. Through which, consumers can find products with highest safety and quality./.

